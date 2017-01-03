Shiffrin misses WCup slalom record; Velez Zuzulova wins race

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia won a women’s World Cup slalom on Tuesday after Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish her opening run, ending the American’s seven-race winning streak in the discipline.

Velez Zuzulova held on to her first-run lead and beat Petra Vlhova by 0.24 seconds for a Slovak 1-2 finish. Sarka Strachova of the Czech Republic was 0.52 seconds behind in third.

Shiffrin straddled a gate about 25 seconds into her first run and missed the chance to tie the all-time record for most consecutive slalom victories. It was the first time in more than four years that the Olympic champion failed to finish a slalom race.

Shiffrin had won the previous 12 slaloms she competed in, but missed five races because of a knee injury last season.