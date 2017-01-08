Shiffrin wins WCup slalom despire skiing over broken gate

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin won a women’s World Cup slalom Sunday despite skiing over a gate that was rolling down the course in her final run.

The American was leading the field by 0.19 seconds when the gate broke and flew down the hill. Shiffrin skied over it but managed to stay on the course.

She lost her advantage due to the incident, but accelerated in the bottom section to take the win, 0.19 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland. Frida Hansdotter of Sweden came 0.31 behind in third.

It was Shiffrin’s 27th career win, which puts her level with Phil Mahre in third place among American skiers with most World Cup wins, behind Bode Miller (33) and Lindsey Vonn (76).