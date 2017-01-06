Shooting at Florida airport leaves multiple people dead
A Fort Lauderdale airport shooting victim is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center on January 6, 2017.
(AP)
a-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting-victim-is-taken-into-broward-health-trauma-center-on-january-6,-2017.
Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the airport on January 6, 2017, killing “multiple” people, before he was taken into custody.
(AP)
authorities-say-a-lone-shooter-opened-fire-at-the-airport-on-january-6,-2017,-killing-“multiple”-people,-before-he-was-taken-into-custody.-
The shooting took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.
(AP)
the-shooting-took-place-at-the-terminal-2-baggage-claim-area.
Travelers are evacuated out of the terminal after the Florida airport shooting on January 6, 2017.
(Reuters)
travelers-are-evacuated-out-of-the-terminal-after-the-florida-airport-shooting-on-january-6,-2017.
Travelers on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
(Reuters)
travelers-on-the-tarmac-at-fort-lauderdale-hollywood-international-airport.