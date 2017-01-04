Shopping list for Brazil president's plane created uproar

Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer, who has promised to pull Latin America’s largest country out of recession, faced sharp criticism when a list of items for 2017 presidential plane trips was made public in late December. Within hours of being published, the government announced the order had been canceled. A look at some of the items that raised eyebrows.

— Haagen-Dazs: 500 cartons.

— Chocolate cake: Nearly 1.5 tons (1,500 kilograms)

— Strawberry and fruit cake. 882 pounds (400 kilograms).

— Nutella: 120 jars.

— Sandwiches: 3,700 units.

— Ice cubes: 16,534 pounds (7,500 kilograms).

— Dry ice: 1,102 pounds (500 kilograms).

— Truffles: 500 units.

— Coffee capsules: 5,000 units.

— Cornetto ice-cream cones: 50.

— ChicaBon ice-cream bars: 50.

— Tablito ice-cream bars: 50.

— Lactose-free ice bars: 300.

— Coconut water: 1,500 liters.

— Presidential Breakfasts with Greek yogurt, provolone, Brie cheese and buffalo mozzarella: 200 units.