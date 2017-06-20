Shore Series Preview, June 22nd-25th

SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will host a four game series against the Lakewood BlueClaws, Class-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium from Thursday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 25th.

The Shore Series starts with KISS 95.9 Thirsty Thursday, presented by University Village at Salisbury, on June 22nd. Enjoy cans of Miller Lite and Coors Light; as well as, Pepsi fountain drinks for $2. It’s also Maryland Pride Thursday so the Shorebirds will be wearing their fan favorite, Maryland Pride jerseys. Show your support by wearing your own Maryland Pride gear!

On Friday, June 23rd, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Zach Britton Bobblehead, presented by Holloway Tours. Britton was the American League leader in saves (47) in 2016 and was voted an MLB All-Star in 2015 and 2016. Britton was a Shorebird in 2008 when he went 12-7 and had a 3.12 ERA as a starting pitcher. Froggy 99.9 Big Beer Friday is on the 23rd, as well. 32 oz. Miller Lite & Coors Light draft beers are only $6. Every Friday home game, the Shorebirds will be wearing their Orange Friday jerseys. Show your support by wearing orange too!

On Saturday, the first 2,500 fans will receive a 2017 Shorebirds Team Photo, presented by the Delaware State Fair. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a General Admission ticket to the Delaware State Fair. A few lucky fans will win Delaware State Fair Concert Tickets during the game, as well! The game will be followed by a fantastic Q105 fireworks show, presented by Wicomico County Health Department. Gates will open at 4:00 PM on Saturday so fans can watch the Shorebirds’ and BlueClaws’ Batting Practice.

There are special Happy Hour prices at the Pizza Stand from 4:30 PM until 6:00 PM. Shorebirds players will also be signing autographs in the Flock Shop from 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM. The amusement zone will be free of charge from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, as well.

The Shore Series against the Lakewood BlueClaws concludes on Sunday, June 25th with First Responders’ Day. There will be emergency vehicles on display outside of the stadium and a friendly softball game between Maryland State Police and the Salisbury Fire Department after the Shorebirds game. Sunday is also Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday. Bring 2 canned food items to the Shorebirds box office and receive an upper reserved ticket for $3. All collected items will be donated to the local area food banks. Kids can Run the Bases after every Sunday home game, courtesy of Chili’s Grill & Bar.



Game times for Thursday, June 22nd, Friday, June 23rd, and Saturday, June 24th are scheduled for 7:05 PM starts. Sunday’s game is set to start at 2:05 PM with gates opening at 1:00 PM.

—————————-

The Delmarva Shorebirds are the Class “A” Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Shorebirds are owned by

7th Inning Stretch, LLC, the same company that owns the Stockton Ports of the California League and the Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League.

The Shorebirds celebrated their 20th season in 2015, and have entertained nearly five million fans since beginning play at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md. in 1996. The team has captured South Atlantic League titles in 1997 and 2000 while successfully hosting the South Atlantic League All-Star Game in 1999 and 2011.

For more information on the Shorebirds, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.