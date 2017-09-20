SALISBURY, MD – The Delmarva Shorebirds are proud to announce in conjunction with partners at Market Street Inn, MoJo’s, and the Peninsula Regional Medical Center, the results of the Brooke’s Toy Closet Toy Drive, held on Saturday, July 29th at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

In total, 381 items were donated by Shorebirds fans, with the Shorebirds presenting the donation to Brooke’s Toy Closet at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center recently, along with members from Market Street Inn, MoJo’s, and the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation, which oversees and maintains Brooke’s Toy Closet.

Toy Donations ranged from activity books, stuffed animals, interactive toys, coloring books, books, action figures, etc. All these items will be extremely beneficial to replenishing Brooke’s Toy Closet and very much appreciated from members of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation.

“The Shorebirds were proud to partner with Market Street Inn & MoJo’s again this year to develop and execute the Toy Drive. Thank you to all Shorebirds fans and members of the community who donated items to assist in replenishing Brooke’s Toy Closet at PRMC. The support was astounding, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.” said Shorebirds Director of Marketing Eric Sichau.

“Thank you to all those who made a donation to Brooke’s Toy Closet through this event. Please know that I am humbled and very grateful for all your support and compassion. As a local business man in a small community, I have been committed to giving back to the community that has supported Brooke and I am humbled by your loyal support. Between the strong continued partnership with the Delmarva Shorebirds, and the creation of the Brooke Mulford Memorial Fund in August at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, which will help support Believe in Tomorrow and Camp Fairlee locally, these initiatives will further strengthen the support of the local community in honor of Brooke for the future.” said Rob Mulford, owner of Market Street Inn.

Brooke’s Toy Closet was started in 2014 by Brooke Mulford, a local girl who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, in 2009, when she was 4 years old. Brooke, unfortunately, lost her battle with cancer earlier this year on June 12th. The closet is a special cabinet filled with toys, coloring books and other goodies that PRMC’s Emergency Department and Pediatrics Unit can give to children who are hospitalized. The recipients of these gifts will be able to use them when they’re in the hospital and take them home to enjoy when they are feeling better. For more information on the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation and Brooke’s Toy Closet, contact the PRMC Foundation at 410-543-7140.

For more information on the Delmarva Shorebirds Community Relations efforts, contact the Shorebirds at 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.

