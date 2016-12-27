Shorebirds Release Game Times For 2017 Season

SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have released game times for their 2017 home schedule, which will begin at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Thursday, April 13 against the Hagerstown Suns at 7:05 PM.

The majority of Monday-Saturday games will feature 7:05 PM start times, similar to previous seasons.

“The game starts for this season will continue to be primarily at 7:05 PM with some unique start times to accomodate special promotions and holidays,” Shorebirds general manager Chris Bitters said. “Now that we have released the game times, we encourage fans to start making plans with the Shorebirds for this upcoming summer and help us Fly Together.”

Sunday contests in April, May, and June will begin at 2:05 PM. Sunday games will change to 5:05 PM on July 16th against the Rome Braves and remain that way until the conclusion of the season.

The first Field of Dreams game, presented by Chesapeake Health Care will take place on Wednesday, April 26. The remaining two Field of Dreams game days will take place on Tuesday, May 16; and Wednesday, May 24th. All three of which, have a specific 10:35 AM first pitch to accomodate local students, schools, and other groups.

Other unique start times include Mountaire Faith and Family Night on Saturday, June 10 featuring a 6:35 PM start time.

The Shorebirds will also be at home on Tuesday, the 4th of July for a special 6:05 PM start against the Lakewood BlueClaws. The 2017 season will conclude at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium with a 2:05 p.m. game against the West Virginia Power on Monday, September 4th for Labor Day.

Ticket plans and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, contact the Shorebirds at 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.

Delmarva Shorebirds

—————————-

The Delmarva Shorebirds are the Class “A” Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Shorebirds are owned by

7th Inning Stretch, LLC, the same company that owns the Stockton Ports of the California League and the Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League.

The Shorebirds celebrated their 20th season in 2015, and have entertained nearly five million fans since beginning play at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md. in 1996. The team has captured South Atlantic League titles in 1997 and 2000 while successfully hosting the South Atlantic League All-Star Game in 1999 and 2011.

For more information on the Shorebirds, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.