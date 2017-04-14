Shorebirds to Incorporate Saturday Batting Practice Experience

SALISBURY, Md. — The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are excited to announce that fans will be able to enter Arthur W. Perdue Stadium early for Saturday home games during the 2017 season.

On Saturdays that the Shorebirds are home, fans will be able to enter Arthur W. Perdue Stadium at 4:00 PM with the purchase of a ticket, allowing them to watch Shorebirds batting practice as well as the visiting team’s batting practice.

Along with the opportunity to watch batting practice, happy hour discounts on beverages and snack items will be available at the Pizza Stand located on the first level concourse behind home plate. From 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, all beverages and snack items at the Pizza Stand will be $1 off menu prices and whole pizzas will be $20.

The amusement zone will be free of charge from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, as well.

Also, two Shorebirds players will be available to sign autographs in the Flock Shop before each Saturday home game from 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

“We are really excited to provide fans the opportunity to watch batting practice on Saturdays at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Seeing your favorite players prepare for that night’s game is a different experience,” said Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters. “As we open the gates early on Saturdays, we hope that we can add to the overall fan experience and provide our fans with even more memories.”

The Shorebirds had their 2017 home opener on Thursday and will host the first Saturday home game of the season on April 15th . First pitch against the Hagerstown Suns on Saturday is set for 7:05 PM with gates opening at 4:00 PM.

Delmarva Shorebirds

—————————-

The Delmarva Shorebirds are the Class “A” Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Shorebirds are owned by

7th Inning Stretch, LLC, the same company that owns the Stockton Ports of the California League and the Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League.

The Shorebirds celebrated their 20th season in 2015, and have entertained nearly five million fans since beginning play at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md. in 1996. The team has captured South Atlantic League titles in 1997 and 2000 while successfully hosting the South Atlantic League All-Star Game in 1999 and 2011.

For more information on the Shorebirds, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.