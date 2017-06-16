Two Arrested after Shots Fired in Ocean City Thursday Night

An argument in Ocean City led to shots being fired and two individuals arrested Thursday night. According to the Shore News Beacon, around 9 PM Ocean City Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of Wicomico Street.

Police determined multiple suspects were arguing when shots were into the air. Witnesses descriptions helped officers locate the two suspects driving nearby on Baltimore Avenue.

Police searched the vehicle and found two Hi-Point 9 mm carbine pistols, which led to the arrests of 20-year old Christopher Marquise Thomas and 18-year old Tarik Rashon Purcell of Gwynn Oak for possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, reckless endangerment and a myriad of other charges.