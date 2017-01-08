Should Dillon Brooks Receive Further Punishment For His Actions vs Washington State?

Oregon Ducks Dillon Brooks may be facing a further suspension from the Pac-12 for his actions vs Washington State

With just under 14 minutes left in the first half Dillon Brooks drove the lane, but the shot missed and he was fighting two Washington State Defenders for the ball. He fell awkwardly toward his side with his foot going underneath him in a way a leg should not. It could have easily been an ACL injury ending his season.

Oregon Ducks Junior Dillon Brooks likely saved the rest of his season by extended his leg. The referees did not see it that way and accessed a Flagrant 2 Foul. Brooks was ejected from the game for basically kicking an opposing player in the groin. On Twitter, the Grayson Allen comparisons began to fly. Let me say this, Brooks is not known as a dirty player by any means. His reaction immediately following was to head up court. He never looked back. The Pac-12 Conference is reviewing the play.

Dillon Brooks (Oregon) fue expulsado anoche por soltar esta patada sobre Josh Hawkinson: pic.twitter.com/QsM4gCmBGC — Esperando Marzo (@esperandomarzo) January 8, 2017

According to the NCAA via Wikipedia a Flagrant 2 Foul “involves unsportsmanlike conduct that is extreme in nature, or excessive or severe contact during a dead ball, including, “…when a player swings an elbow excessively and makes contact above the shoulders…” Fighting is also considered a flagrant 2 foul. The penalty for a flagrant 2 foul in NCAA and NFHS rules is immediate ejection of the offending player, plus two free throws and a throw-in for the opposing team at the division line opposite the scorer’s table.

Should Oregon Ducks Dillon Brooks receive further punishment for his Flagrant 2 Foul vs Washington State? — Justin Phillips (@KPNWSports) January 8, 2017

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists per game this season for the Oregon Ducks. He started the season recovering from foot surgery and was gradually brought back into the Starting Lineup leading up to Conference play.

The Oregon Ducks return home to face Oregon State Saturday.(7:30pm Pacific Time, Pac-12 Network)

