Should Rangers Consider Signing Adam Lind?

The Texas Rangers are searching for another bat and first baseman Adam Lind could be the answer. Lind brings veteran experience and a powerful bat, both of which the Rangers would love to have in their lineup heading into 2017.

Currently the Rangers are looking at multiple players to play first base and DH in 2017. First baseman Adam Lind could potentially be a strong fit in Texas. In 2016 Lind hit .239/.286/.431 with 20 home runs and 58 RBI in 126 games with the Seattle Mariners. Not a stellar year for Lind, but a strong enough year that the Rangers should consider offering Lind a contract.

Lind has spent most of his playing time in Toronto with the Blue Jays, but spent the last two seasons with Milwaukee and then Seattle. While Lind did have his struggles in 2016, he still managed to hit 20 homers playing his home games in pitcher friendly Safeco Field in Seattle.

Over his career Lind has managed hit over 180 homers and have six seasons with 20 or more home runs.. Lind is likely to hit 20 or more homers every season and will not cost the Rangers much to sign. This could be a potential cheap move that pays off huge for Texas over the course of the season.

Lind made $8 million last season with the Mariners. He will likely make around the same amount this upcoming season. 2016 was a decent year for Lind, but he had his struggles and with the amount of power hitters still available Lind cannot expect a huge pay raise in 2017. Likely $8.5 or $9 million dollars total, but that is a steal if Lind can produce 20 or more homers and stay healthy.

The Rangers are in need of a power bat that they can count on after Ian Desmond and Mitch Moreland took offers elsewhere. Adding Lind could potentially be a replacement for Moreland’s bat and give Rangers that much need left handed power.

