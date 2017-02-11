Should the Indiana Pacers Make a Move Before the Trade Deadline?

With the trade deadline approaching on February 23rd, the Indiana Pacers have some holes to fill. Should they make a move?

The Indiana Pacers recent play has suggested that their early season woes are on the mend. Their 7-game win streak came to and end on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but nonetheless, the run was impressive.

The streak also proved that this team belongs. It’s evident that the Indiana Pacers are turning things around, but the next step is becoming a threat to the very team that ended their recent winning streak.

If Indiana desires to throw their hat into the ring as contenders, some moves need to be made, and there are some viable options on the trade block.

The Positions the Indiana Pacers Must Fill

There are three spots that Indiana needs to shore up. These spots are the backup power forward/center, backup point guard, and starting shooting guard. Consistency has been in question at these positions all season, and something must be done about it in order to ascend to contender status.

Why These Positions Need Filled

Indiana has been looking for production from the backup power forward/center position all season.

Lavoy Allen has played well as of late, but he has been around for some years and does not seem to be the long-term answer. Al Jefferson has been unable to play extended minutes, and he even fell out of rotation against Cleveland as he only played 3 minutes. That leaves Kevin Seraphin, Rakeem Christmas, or the option of small ball. The small ball experiment already failed in Indiana, and with all due respect to Seraphin and Christmas, there are better, more experienced options on the trade block.

At the backup point guard spot, Indiana is also extremely thin.

The Pacers have Aaron Brooks and Joe Young backing up Jeff Teague. Neither of the two have delivered at a level of consistency that is necessary for Indiana to be a contending team. It is clear Coach McMillan wants more out of the spot as Brooks’ and Young’s playing time is never a guarantee.

The starting shooting guard spot is also a position that has not been defined this season.

C.J. Miles has been excellent over his string of starts lately, so he may just be the answer. Although this is the least vital or urgent position to satisfy, a new addition may help. The starting lineup has featured various faces in this spot, and it has shown that Monta Ellis and Glenn Robinson III left something to be desired, or were better suited off the bench. Rodney Stuckey could have had his shot at as a starter, but his health is never to be counted on.

A Few Names Floating Around

Backup PF/C: Serge Ibaka, Nerlens Noel, Kenneth Faried, Kosta Koufus, Jusuf Nurkic

Backup PG: Brandon Knight, Darren Collison, Marcus Smart

Starting SG: Wilson Chandler, Will Barton

According to Bleacher Report, Fox Sports, and Hoops Hype, all of the above players have been mentioned in NBA trade talks, and their teams have explored options on moving them before the deadline.

As the Pacers inquire about certain players, that means guys like Al Jefferson and Monta Ellis may be on their way out. Draft picks and cash will also be on the line, but if Indiana could land any of the aforementioned players, that is a price they should be willing to pay. Even Paul George’s name has been dangled in trade talks, but those talks are highly speculative.

It would be ideal if Indiana kept its core intact, but adding some serviceable backups or highly sought after players would be instrumental to the Pacers’ dreams of contending for a title. Adding guys like Ibaka, Noel or Faried at the 4 or 5 spot and Knight or Collison at the 1 spot would make that dream even closer to a reality.

It will be interesting to see what the front office does in Indiana with the trade deadline looming on February 23rd. All I have to say is, the ball is in your court, Larry Legend, and keep these names in mind.

