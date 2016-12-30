Should the Jets bring back Calvin Pryor in 2017?

The New York Jets have a ton of decisions to make heading into the offseason but make no mistake about it, should consider trading safety Calvin Pryor now before they get nothing in 2018 when his rookie contract is up.

Safety Calvin Pryor showed a ton of promise when he was selected by the New York Jets back in the 2014 NFL Draft but hasn’t done much of anything. So far in his career, Pryor has totaled just 128 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Needless to say, he hasn’t lived up to the hype he generated during his college days at Louisville.

The defensive secondary of the Jets has easily been one of the major weaknesses on the team. Opposing teams were able to turn average and even below average quarterbacks and receiving targets into superstars.

Everyone knew it was relatively easy to score on the Jets by airing it out since blown assignments and missed tackles defined the Jets defensive secondary all throughout the season. For a safety like Pryor that had a rep for being a hard-hitting defensive back capable of defending anyone, he’s been a major letdown in his tenure with the Jets.

Since massive changes are more than likely coming to the Jets this upcoming offseason, it’s best they try to shake things up in their defensive secondary. When it comes to Pryor, since he’s still relatively young, it’s best they try to trade him for either a draft pick or players to help bolster other areas of opportunity.

The Jets need to shift their overall culture to one of speed, execution, and production. Statistics don’t lie and the truth of the matter is Pryor is an ineffective safety. It’s best the Jets part ways with him and acquire players that can be consistent on a daily basis.

Considering Pryor only has two interceptions in three years in the NFL is a cause for concern for a defensive back. The production simply isn’t there and perhaps a change of scenery would be good for Pryor and his career.

Overall, Pryor simply isn’t cutting it for the Jets and it would be surprising if he’s kept when all is said and done this offseason. While it’s doubtful he’ll flat out be cut from the team, a trade for a mid to late round draft pick would be good to have. Mainly because the Jets have to once again rebuild several areas across the team for a brighter future.

