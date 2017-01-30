Should the Mavericks Help Carmelo Land in LAC?

The Dallas Mavericks would love to make a big move before the trade deadline. One of the most talked about trades is the rumor that Carmelo Anthony is on the move. What can the Mavs do about it?

Obviously it is the season of trade rumors, and there will be no shortage of them for the next few weeks. The Mavericks have reportedly been trying to move Deron Williams and/or Andrew Bogut, but with weeks until All-Star break, no one is quite ready to pull the trigger on these smaller names.

That being said, bigger names are continuously being shopped across the league. Clearly, the 21-28 New York Knicks are underperforming right now. Carmelo Anthony was just added on another huge contract, but it continues to show in almost no way for the Knicks. This has caused management to consider shopping him.

On the other side of things, the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and even Cleveland Cavaliers have all come calling about Melo’s availability. All three of these teams are looking to get over the hump in their respective conferences, the Cavs more so to stay on pace with the Golden State Warriors.

From the rumors we have already heard, it sounds like Cleveland is not willing to part with Kevin Love in exchange for Melo, something New York management was hoping for. That leaves them out of the sweepstakes for the most part.

Different sites have put forth different rumors that one team is out, but truthfully, rumors are still out in the air for every side. ESPN has reported that the Clippers have made some traction in their trade talks, even without offering Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, or DeAndre Jordan.

The deal would reportedly focus on dealing some combination of J.J. Redick, Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers in exchange for Melo. However, if Crawford was included in the deal, he would likely be dealt to another team in a 3-team trade. This is where the Mavs could come in.

If the Mavericks were interested in acquiring Jamal Crawford, they may want to jump in on this deal. Clearly Jamal Crawford has not been his normal self this season, but that does not take away from what the perennial sixth man of the year has done with his career. The Mavs could use some more firepower off the bench and he could provide it if he gets back to his normal self.

I have put together a quick trade which is going to make most of you angry when reading it, but just keep in mind it is only a possibility.

Mavs receive: Jamal Crawford

Clippers receive: Carmelo Anthony

Knicks receive: Deron Williams, Dwight Powell, and Austin Rivers

Obviously some picks could also be included in the trade to more benefit the Mavericks, but this could be the building blocks for a blockbuster trade. The Mavs would receive a big name free agent who could stay with the team for a few years. However, it would be at the expense of losing a young role player in Dwight Powell.

As of right now, I am not sold on this trade personally. I think our team is working out some kinks, and replacing one aging player for another, while losing young talent, just doesn’t make a lot of sense in the grand scheme of things. However, for those who want something to change with this team, a trade like this would fulfill that.

Dallas will continue to look through the trade market in hopes of finding something that will work for them this season and into the future. If the right deal comes along, expect Mark Cuban to pull the trigger, but this trade is likely not that deal. Still, it is fun to dream of a Jamal Crawford sighting in Dallas.

