Should The Rangers Sign Greg Holland?

All-Star closer Greg Holland has not pitched in the MLB since 2015. He’s healthy and ready to return back into MLB action in 2017. Could the Rangers use an experienced arm like Holland in their bullpen?

The Texas Rangers bullpen is fairly strong heading into 2017, but could two-time All-Star Greg Holland make them better? Holland has not pitched in the MLB since 2015 with the Kansas City Royals. That season Holland went 3-2 3.83 ERA with 32 saves. Then Holland underwent Tommy John surgery which knocked him out of MLB action until now.

The 31-year-old relief pitcher still has value and could be a cheap option for a contending team like the Rangers. In 2013 Holland finished with 47 saves and 1.21 ERA in 2014 a 1.44 ERA and 46 saves. He’s an All-Star closer that a team can get for a few million it is a low risk/high reward type situation.

Current Rangers closer Sam Dyson had a strong 2016 campaign 3-2 2.43 ERA with 38 saves. 2016 was Dyson’s first full year at closer and having a player like Holland as backup can only help. Dyson has been outstanding since joining the Rangers 2.04 ERA in 104 games with 40 saves.

Signing Holland does not mean Dyson cannot continue to be the closer. Whichever team signs Holland he’ll likely be eased back into action. If a Holland signing happens with Texas, Holland will likely move to a set-up role and pitch in the 7th or 8th inning.

The Rangers bullpen is crowded in 2017, but it is better to have more options than less. Holland is not too far removed from an All-Star campaign that got him in the MVP conversation. The Rangers should take the risk and go after Holland to strengthen their team even more.

