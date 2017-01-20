Should the Rangers Trade Jurickson Profar?

The Texas Rangers are faced with a difficult decision regarding their 23-year-old infielder. Trading Jurickson Profar could bring back young talent to the Rangers, but are they ready to give up on him?

Jurickson Profar was signed by the Texas Rangers as an amateur free agent in 2009. Coming up through the minor leagues Profar was regarded as a highly talented prospect. Injuries kept Profar off the field for the entire 2014 season and he only played 32 minor league games in 2015. During 2016 Profar managed to stay healthy and play 90 games with the Rangers.

During those 90 games Profar hit .239/.321/.338 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI. Clearly not a “superstar” numbers, but the Rangers believe Profar can still develop. Only 23-years-old Profar played six different positions in 2016 and could be a future super utility type player.

The Rangers infield looks to be set for a next few seasons. Rougned Odor has developed into an everyday player at second base and is not eligible for free agency until 2021. Elvis Andrus is signed through 2022 with a vesting option for 2023 meaning shortstop is covered. Third base is covered as Adrian Beltre is signed through 2018. Even if Beltre retires or signs elsewhere the Rangers are prepping Joey Gallo for third base.

Looks like Profar is the odd man out in the Texas infield. Profar did play some left field, but the Rangers outfield is even more crowded. At best with Texas Profar is a super utility player off the bench that can play any position. That is not exactly what the Rangers imagined when they signed Profar in 2009.

Rebuilding teams could have interest in Profar because he is young and still has the ability to develop into a star. If Profar can be given a starting job somewhere and stay healthy, who knows what could happen. The Rangers are better off trading Profar while he still has strong trade value. Then at least he can start somewhere else and the Rangers could get a valuable return on him. Profar is the odd man out here and a trade is the most likely solution.

