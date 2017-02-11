Should the Yankees Sign Any Remaining Free Agent Pitchers?

The Yankees appear to have just about finalized their roster for the 2017 season. But, would it make sense for them to sign any of the remaining free agents?

Offseason Acquisitions

While the Yankees have signed a few free agents, the one position where they have lacked signings is in the pitching rotation. Yes, the bullpen is fairly strong, but the starting pitching outside Masahiro Tanaka is lackluster. The lone pitching move that the Yankees made was bringing back closer Aroldis Chapman, a wise decision by Yankees GM Brian Cashman. The starting pitching still has some question marks towards the bottom of the rotation that need to be answered come the conclusion of Spring Training. There are several options still out there that may come cheap this late in the offseason.

Here’s a guy who has never been able to get it together. Since coming into the league in 2009, he has been on seven different teams. Latos also has never put up an ERA lower than 2.92, and that was back in 2010. Last year, Latos split time with the White Sox and the Nationals. With Chicago, he put up a 4.62 ERA but a promising win-loss record of 6-2. With Washington, however, his ERA jumped to 6.52 in only six games where he split 1-1. There is a chance Latos doesn’t even get picked by a team even though he is still only 29. His best option may be signing a minor league deal with a team and work his way up from there. For the Yankees, it would be best if Cashman doesn’t even come close to calling him.

Probability of Actually Happening: No Chance

Like Latos, Fister has historically struggled with a high ERA except for his arrival in Detroit back in 2011 when he put up a 1.79 ERA. For the 2016 season, Fister had a 4.64 ERA, going 12-13 in 180 innings pitched with Houston. At this stage of the offseason, the 33-year-old could be had for a pretty cheap price. It’s likely Cashman will not offer him even a minor league deal with a Spring Training invite, but he could be an option should the Yankees get desperate.

Probability of Actually Happening: Probably Not

The 37-year-old Lewis is also a starting option to be had. In 116 innings pitched in ’16, he went 6-5 in his starts with a 3.71 ERA pitching for Texas. While his age is definitely a setback, Lewis can still be a good option for the bottom of the Yankees rotation. He would be more reliable than the glut of youngsters like Luis Severino or Bryan Mitchell. Given what Cashman has said about the starting rotation being what is, though, it most likely won’t happen either.

Probability of Actually Happening: Probably Not

The only remaining pitcher actually linked with the Yankees is the former Cubs middle-man Wood. Wood, 30, is a great option for the bullpen especially coming off of what was another solid season, pitching 61 innings, a 2.95 ERA, and a 1.13 WHIP. While the Yankees indeed have a strong bullpen, Wood would only further bolster the ‘pen. He also performed well in the Cubs’ championship Postseason, throwing six complete innings and posting a 2.84 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP. Wood would be another successful offseason signing, on paper, especially if the Yankees can get him for a similar price to that of Chris Carter.

Probability of Actually Happening: Very Possible

Final Thoughts

The Yankees are likely set with regards to starting pitching. They’re going to give Chad Green, Luis Cessa, Mitchell, and Severino a chance to elevate their young careers and make a case for cracking the rotation. While it wouldn’t hurt to hand a minor league deal to Fister or Lewis, it’s likely Cashman won’t.

Wood is the only pitcher I can see the Yankees actually signing if he’s willing to take an incentive-laden.

