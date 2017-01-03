SHR unveils two 2017 Kevin Harvick paint schemes

One of the most dynamic stories of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is the switch by Stewart-Haas Racing from Chevrolet, their partner from the team’s formation in 2009 through 2016, to Ford Motor Co.

This year, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Danica Patrick and newcomer Clint Bowyer all will drive Ford Fusions built in-house with power from Roush Yates Engines.

To kick off the 2017 season, SHR unveiled two of Harvick’s paint schemes, one for Busch beer and the other for Busch Light.

Good looking cars, for sure, and we expect they’ll be fast right off the trailer when the NASCAR teams arrive in Daytona next month.

Long time coming. We can officially release our 2017 paint schemes! First up. The No. 4 @BuschBeer Ford. New year. New look.#shrFORDward pic.twitter.com/8M3d7Gd5X6 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 2, 2017