SI model Nina Agdal dishes on her famous asset

Nina Agdal puts in a lot of hard work to look flawless for a swimsuit shoot.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and current girlfriend of 42-year-old actor Leonardo DiCaprio is on the cover of Health Magazine’s March 2017 issue, where she dished on the one body part she struggles with the most.

“God, my butt,” said the Danish blonde. “My friends always joke around because whenever I turn around, I’ll bump into stuff because I forget that it’s there. In stores, I’ll knock over glasses or candles or whatever. Everything goes there or on my face. But definitely down there.”

“I would go on these benders and work out, like three to four times a day, and be like, ‘Why is my body not changing?’ My friends would say, ‘You need to rest. You’ve got to let your muscles relax so they can react again,’” added Agdal.

“Sometimes less is more when it comes to workout routines. Also, just because you’re working out more doesn’t mean you can eat more. You can’t be like, ‘I worked out for two hours today, so I can have that slice of pizza,’ because that pizza will still just go on your butt or wherever it goes.”

Agdal, an avid athlete who grew up on dancing, basketball, soccer, and tennis, also shared her no-nonsense workout regimen to make sure her backside is in camera-ready shape.

“I do a bunch of Y7 yoga, which is amazing because it’s dark and nobody’s judging you,” said Agdal. “I’m not very good at the meditating part of yoga, so I love that the studio has great music. When I really want to push myself, I also do Tone House. It’s athletic conditioning with a lot of body weight movements and sprints. It’s really hard cardio.”

“I also do boxing, which is great for everything, and I go to Equinox and do the SoulCycle thing,” she added. “I always switch it up because if not, I don’t see a difference.”

“I’ll use the timer on my phone and do 20 seconds of jump squats, and then 10 seconds of rest and 20 seconds of normal squats with a weight or something like that,” she said on keeping it tight when traveling. “You just pick three or four exercises and do three rounds of them. And you keep yourself accountable because you have the timer.”

Agdal was first spotted with DiCaprio during the summer of 2016 when they were photographed locking lips while enjoying a beach day in California. The couple have not commented on the relationship.