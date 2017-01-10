Siblings Arrested For Alleged Spying On ECB President Draghi, Others: Reports

Italian police have arrested two people for allegedly spying on top officials, including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, Italy’s state police said on Tuesday. The pair – a nuclear engineer and his sister – will now to have answer for obtaining information concerning state security, unauthorized access to computer systems and illegal interception of communications, Polizia di Stato said. The two live in London, but are domiciled in Rome. The arrests come after Italy’s Polizia Postale discovered a central cyber-espionage center that for years has collected sensitive information on politicians, public authorities and top entrepreneurs. The findings were made with help from the FBI Cyber Division.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.