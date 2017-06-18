Siblings take home 1st in Pitch, Hit & Run

“When Cal got first, I wasn’t really surprised that I got first, because we have a lot in common,” Caden said.

Caden said he competed at Yankee Stadium for the event last year, so the experience of playing on a professional field did not faze him. Meanwhile, Cal appreciated the opportunity at hand — and he took advantage of it.

“It’s pretty amazing that I made it to Citi Field,” Cal said.

But Cal gave all the credit to his dad, which is fitting for Father’s Day.

“Yesterday, we were hitting off the tee, and Dad gave me tips,” Cal said.

Twenty-three participants, ranging in ages 7-to-14, competed across four age groups Sunday in three events: running from second to home, throwing six pitches at a rectangular strike zone and hitting off a tee. The young athletes had already won their local and sectional competitions, meaning Sunday’s showcase featured the best of the best.

“We had a lot of high scores out here today,” said Kabir Faiz, account coordinator of Pitch, Hit & Run. “The Mets and the New York market is always one of the ones that have better scores.”

Caden and Cal were not the only pair of siblings vying for first-place Sunday. Dominique DeLutri won the girls’ 13- and 14-year old softball division, while younger sister Giselle took third in her 9- and 10-year-old softball division.

Now Dominique, the Albrights and the rest of the day’s first-place finishers will wait to see how their scores compare to the rest of the country. Those who earn a spot at the national finals will receive an all-expenses paid trip to compete at Marlins Park during All-Star Week. The announcement will be made June 26 on MLB Network.