Jake Guentzel picked the right time for his first career hat trick.

The Penguins’ 22-year-old rookie buried three goals during Sunday’s Game 3 against the Blue Jackets, including the game-winner in overtime. That game-winning goal gave the Penguins a 3-0 series lead and pushed Columbus to the brink of elimination.

Credit where credit is due, Guentzel played great and deserves plenty of credit for the Penguins’ win, but it’s also necessary to point out the incredible effort that Sidney Crosby put in along the boards to help set up that game-winning goal. Just look at this blasphemy:

It was the second assist of the night for Crosby, and that’s the kind of highlight that’s necessary viewing for the haters that love to call Crosby “soft,” as the truth is his strength and skill down low are incredible.