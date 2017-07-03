Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Seeks To Raise $74.8 Million In IPO

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. filed for an initial public offering to raise up to $74.8 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Monday. Westlake Village, Calif.-based Sienna develops topical dermatology therapies for conditions like psoriasis and acne. J.P. Morgan, Cowen and BMO Capital Markets are listed as underwriters for the offering. For the year ending 2016, the company reported no revenue and a net loss of $21.2 million. Sienna plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SNNA”.

