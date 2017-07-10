Siesmic exploration of ocean makes MD officials quake

Maryland officials are starting to sound the alarms over potential seismic air gun tests in the Atlantic Ocean. Both of Maryland’s US Senators co-wrote a letter to Governor Larry Hogan asking him to step in and direct Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources to stop the testing on behalf of Maryland. Shortly thereafter, Department Secretary Mark Belton wrote a letter to NOAA citing potential impacts in commercial and recreational fisheries as well as the health and welfare or marine wildlife as reasons to review potential impacts further before allowing the testing. Last week NOAA extended its public comment period concerning the potential use of seismic air guns to explore for offshore oil and gas reserves.