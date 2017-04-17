Sarah Silverman had some seriously harsh words for President Donald Trump at a march in New York City on Saturday that was organized on Tax Day to demand Trump release his tax returns.

“Show us your f–king taxes, you emotional child,” Silverman told the crowd in a rant captured on video and shared on social media.

The outspoken comedian added, “You like being a superficial bully? Here’s one for you: you are a three at best.”

Silverman was snapped carrying a sign that read “You’re a 3 at best.”

She shared other signs she made for the rally on Twitter including one that read, “Hey Donny, did you pay zero taxes in Rubles or dollars? CRIMINALS HIDE #Taxes”

Silverman initially supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election, and she threw her support behind Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton once Sanders was out of the race.

