Let’s face it: it’s not difficult to give in to sloth. That’s especially true in the Caribbean, where sleeping in, lying on sugary white-sand beaches, and lounging in hammocks is practically a requirement. Then, of course, it’s easy for gluttony to take over, as you roll right into an extravagant dinner and a long night of drinking.

But what’s wrong with that? After all, this year was a year of scrimping and saving, of working harder and playing less. Just as we began living more socially and environmentally responsible lives, we also took fewer vacations, rarely shopped, and seldom opted for dinners out. It’s time to blow off some steam, and New Year’s Eve—the most hedonistic of holidays—is the best chance to do it. So to set you off down the path of indulgence, we’ve put together some amazine New Year’s getaway ideas inspired by the seven deadly sins.

Sinful getaways may not exactly be a trend—after all, more and more travelers are seeking out authentic, local experiences. In our trends report, for example, we see dining at underground supper clubs and shopping for everyday items to take home as souvenirs becoming more popular—hardly extravagant activities. That’s even more reason to make a sinful statement this New Year’s.

Of course, life can’t be all about hedonistic pleasures. So with each of our sinful getaways, we offer a suggestion on how to atone—after all, there’s no need to start the New Year with a guilty conscience.