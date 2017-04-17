Singer skips own wedding

Elle King was supposed to get married to Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson over the weekend, but instead she went to a concert.

The singer shared a video of herself at an Eagles of Death Metal Show on Saturday night. She wrote alongside the video, “Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead so I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F–KING DEATH METAL.”

She also shared a photo with an unidentified friend at the show writing, “Just a couple’a gals on a Rock&Roll tour.”

Ferguson has yet to comment.

King hinted that there was trouble in paradise with a March 28th Instagram post. She wrote, “All my single ladies” on a snap of her with her pals.

King is the daughter of Rob Schneider. She became engaged to Ferguson in February 2016 after he proposed while on a boat under the Golden Gate Bridge.

