Singer wears Trump dress

2017 Grammy Awards: Most eye-catching red carpet looks
The Grammys are known for some seriously wacky, sexy and attention-grabbing red carpet looks. Here are the looks that caught our eye this year.
Making a statement
Joy Villa wears a gown that says Trump as she arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
(AP)
A vision in green
Adele stunned in a green gown as she arrived at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Reuters)
Beaded beauty
Former “Glee” star Lea Michele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
(AP)
Sparking in silver
Cassadee Pope arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
(AP)
Showing skin
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles
(AP)
Is that a ball pit?
Recording artist Girl Crush arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017.
(Reuters )
Well, OK then…
Lipless arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Reuters)
