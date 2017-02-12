Singer wears Trump dress

2017 Grammy Awards: Most eye-catching red carpet looks

The Grammys are known for some seriously wacky, sexy and attention-grabbing red carpet looks. Here are the looks that caught our eye this year.

Making a statement Joy Villa wears a gown that says Trump as she arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP) making-a-statement

A vision in green Adele stunned in a green gown as she arrived at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Reuters) a-vision-in-green

Beaded beauty Former “Glee” star Lea Michele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP) beaded-beauty

Sparking in silver Cassadee Pope arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP) sparking-in-silver

Showing skin Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles (AP) showing-skin

Is that a ball pit? Recording artist Girl Crush arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. (Reuters ) is-that-a-ball-pit?