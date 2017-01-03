Singer's demands for Trump

President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration could have another singer on board, but there’s a catch.

Rebecca Ferguson, a former contestant on “X Factor UK,” says she is in early conversations with Trump’s camp, but only under the condition that she perform “Strange Fruit,” a song originally performed by Billie Holiday in 1939 that protests racism — specifically, lynching.

Ferguson’s rep told FOX411 “Rebecca was asked to perform by the Trump camp but the contract is still at draft stage. ‘Strange Fruit’ is a deal-breaking clause that Rebecca is insisting on.”

So far the confirmed talent includes opera singer Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

(At least most of them.)

As for gossip that Hollywood elites are checking “no” on their RSVP boxes for Trump’s big night, Trump’s rep said the rumors are incorrect.

“First class entertainers are eager to participate in the inaugural events,” Boris Epshteyn, Director of Communications, Presidential Inaugural Committee told us. “The inauguration as a whole will be an exciting and uniting celebration of freedom and democracy. We will be releasing further details at the appropriate time.”

Several singers have already declined to perform at the inauguration including Garth Brooks, KISS and Andrea Bocelli.

A spokesman for the Beach Boys told FOX411 that the band has been asked to play at the inauguration but “no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate.”

No word yet from Kid Rock, Kanye West and Justin Moore, all avowed Trump supporters.

