Sinkhole disrupts holiday season in Detroit suburb

A major sinkhole has disrupted the holiday season in Fraser, a suburb of roughly 14,500 people about 15 miles north of downtown Detroit.

Roads have been closed and about two dozen homes evacuated after the underground sewer collapse on Christmas Eve. No injuries were reported but inconveniences are many as crews begin a months-long process of assessing the damage, making repairs and determining the cause.

Officials say the resulting sinkhole is larger than one in 2004 that caused a nearby section of roadway to cave in.

The cause isn’t clear, but Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols says he expects those answers will come. It also isn’t yet clear whether this sinkhole is connected to the previous one.