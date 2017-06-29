Sinkhole swallows car in St. Louis

No one was injured after a sinkhole swallowed a car Thursday in downtown St. Louis. It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Locust.

The owners were exercising at a nearby gym during the collapse. They came outside, looked down and saw their Toyota Camry in the hole.

“It’s crazy. I’m just glad we weren’t inside.”

There were no valuables inside of the car. Officials say an 8 inch water main also ruptured at the time.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

