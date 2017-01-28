Sisco checks in on Top 100 Prospects list

• MLB Pipeline’s 2017 Top 100 Prospects list

Sisco is expected to start the season at Triple-A Norfolk, but he is definitely on Baltimore’s radar. With Matt Wieters‘ departure, the O’s went out and signed Welington Castillo with the idea that he would take over the catching duties and not rush Sisco’s development.

The Orioles’ second-round pick in the 2013 Draft, Sisco hit .320/.406/.422 and led the Eastern League in on-base percentage for Double-A Bowie as a 21-year-old. He owns a career .323/.402/.434 in four Minor League seasons and he is Baltimore’s top-ranked position-player prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Sisco’s solo dinger

WLD@USA: Sisco hits a solo homer in the 4th

Chance Sisco delivers a solo home run in the 4th inning of the Futures Game to increase Team USA’s lead to 3-0

Sisco homered in the Futures Game this past July, and he has made solid improvements behind the plate. He’ll be closely watched this spring as part of Major League camp, and the organization has been pleased with his work ethic and development so far.