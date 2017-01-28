Sisco checks in on Top 100 Prospects list

BALTIMORE — Orioles catching prospect Chance Sisco was named on MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list, which was released on Saturday night. The left-handed hitter came in at No. 99.
The annual ranking of MLB’s Top 100 prospects is assembled by MLBPipeline.com Draft and prospect experts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Mike Rosenbaum, who compile input from industry sources, including scouts and scouting directors. It is based on analysis of players’ skill sets, upsides, proximity to the Majors and potential immediate impact to their teams. Only players with rookie status entering the 2017 season are eligible for the list. Players who were at least 23 years old when they signed and played in leagues deemed to be professional (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Cuba) are not eligible.
• MLB Pipeline’s 2017 Top 100 Prospects list
Sisco is expected to start the season at Triple-A Norfolk, but he is definitely on Baltimore’s radar. With Matt Wieters‘ departure, the O’s went out and signed Welington Castillo with the idea that he would take over the catching duties and not rush Sisco’s development.
The Orioles’ second-round pick in the 2013 Draft, Sisco hit .320/.406/.422 and led the Eastern League in on-base percentage for Double-A Bowie as a 21-year-old. He owns a career .323/.402/.434 in four Minor League seasons and he is Baltimore’s top-ranked position-player prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Sisco’s solo dinger
WLD@USA: Sisco hits a solo homer in the 4th
Chance Sisco delivers a solo home run in the 4th inning of the Futures Game to increase Team USA’s lead to 3-0
Sisco homered in the Futures Game this past July, and he has made solid improvements behind the plate. He’ll be closely watched this spring as part of Major League camp, and the organization has been pleased with his work ethic and development so far.
Brittany Ghiroli has covered the Orioles for MLB.com since 2010. Read her blog, Britt’s Bird Watch, follow her on Facebook and Twitter @britt_ghiroli, and listen to her podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.