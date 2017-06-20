Sisco has big game for Norfolk

It was the third multi-homer game of the season for the 24-year-old first baseman, who’s leading all International League hitters with 17 homers and ranks second with 54 RBIs. Overall, Hoskins has produced a .292/.385/.600 slash line in 70 games.

Appel (No. 19), meanwhile, kept Pawtucket off the board for a career-high 8 1/3 innings, as he scattered five hits, issued three walks and struck out a season-high eight batters. He also generated 13 ground-ball outs, all while throwing 79 of his 119 pitches for strikes.

The last time Appel completed eight innings was Aug. 12, 2015, as a member of Triple-A Fresno in the Astros’ system. It was also the last time the 25-year-old righty struck out at least eight in a start.

After a shaky start to his season, Appel has allowed one or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts for the IronPigs, during which he’s posted a 1.74 ERA over 31 innings.

The rest of the best performances from top prospects Monday

• No. 6 overall prospect Austin Meadows (Pirates’ No. 1) recorded his third three-RBI game in his last six contests for Triple-A Indianapolis. The 22-year-old outfielder went 1-for-3 with a double and two walks to help the Indians defeat Toledo, 8-2.

• No. 12 overall prospect Rafael Devers (Red Sox’s No. 1) tallied a pair of extra-base hits, hitting an RBI triple in the second inning and adding a solo homer to the opposite field in the eighth, in a 2-for-6 effort for Double-A Portland. Devers has already established a new single-season high with 14 home runs, and he’s now hitting .302 through 61 games after Monday’s mutlihit performance.

• No. 29 overall prospect Kyle Tucker (Astros’ No. 2) put Double-A Corpus Christi on the board with a solo homer, his 12th of the season and third in 19 games since being promoted. The 20-year-old outfielder has hit safely in five of his last six games for the Hooks.

• Back on the mound for the first time since he left his (April 10) season debut with a lat injury, No. 36 overall prospect Jay Groome (Red Sox’s No. 2) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames for Class A Short Season Lowell before the game was suspended due to rain. The 18-year-old southpaw had allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three up to that point, while throwing 24 of his 38 pitches for strikes.

• Speaking of pitchers returning from injury, No. 40 overall prospect Mitch Keller (Pirates’ No. 2) gave up one hit and struck out four over two scoreless innings in a rehab start for Class A Short Season West Virginia. The 21-year-old right-hander had been sidelined since May 26 with a back strain. Prior to that, he’d posted a 2.93 ERA with a 0.93 WHIP and a 39-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 40 innings (eight starts) with Class A Advanced Bradenton.

• Making his Double-A Midland debut, No. 59 overall prospect A.J. Puk (A’s No. 2) tossed seven strong innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, in a loss against Frisco. The 22-year-old left-hander ranks second in the Minors with 105 strikeouts — a total he’s compiled in just 68 innings (13.9 K/9).

• No. 87 overall prospect Chance Sisco (Orioles’ No. 1) filled out the box score as he went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and four runs scored to lead Triple-A Norfolk past Durham. It was the seventh multihit performance in the last nine games for him, and he’s raised his season average from .253 to .284 during that stretch.

• Astros’ No. 23 prospect Colin Moran connected on a three-run homer en route to recording a season-high five RBIs in Triple-A Fresno’s win over El Paso. With 15 homers in 56 games this season, Moran has already blown past his former career high of 10 homers, which he achieved last season in 126 games.

• Cardinals’ No. 17 prospect Jake Woodford fell one out short of recording his first complete game, working 6 2/3 scoreless frames for Class A Advanced Palm Beach in game one of a doubleheader. He threw 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes, as he scattered four hits, walked a pair and struck out three. The 20-year-old right-hander owns a 2.72 ERA in 59 2/3 innings (11 starts) this season.

• D-backs’ No. 30 prospect Christian Walker blasted his Pacific Coast League-best 17th home run — and his first since June 7 — in Triple-A Reno’s win versus Las Vegas. He’s also pacing the circuit with 69 RBIs, all while hitting .291 in 68 games for the Aces.