Sisco looking to stay hot for Norfolk

Sisco filled out the box score on Monday as he went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and four runs scored to lead Triple-A Norfolk past Durham. It was the seventh multihit performance in the last nine games for MLB Pipeline’s No. 87 overall prospect, who has raised his season average from .253 to .284 during that stretch.

Top Prospects: Sisco, BAL

Top Prospects: Chance Sisco, C, Orioles

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Chance Sisco makes a lot of quality contact with a level left-handed stroke

Pitcher to watch: Walker Buehler (Dodgers’ No. 4), Tulsa at Springfield (7:30 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Buehler, No. 81 overall, has completed five innings in three straight starts, while allowing two or fewer earned runs in each outing. The 22-year-old righty has pitched to a 3.04 ERA with 29 strikeouts and a .247 opponents’ average in 26 2/3 innings (six starts) since being promoted to Double-A Tulsa. Prior to that, Buehler piled up 27 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings while registering a 1.10 ERA in the California League.

Top Prospects: Buehler, LAD

Top Prospects: Walker Buehler, RHP, Dodgers

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Walker Buehler opened eyes by throwing in the mid-90s during his brief pro debut and hitting 99

Duel of the day: Yohander Mendez (Rangers’ No. 2) vs. Grant Holmes (A’s No. 3), Frisco vs. Midland (8:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Set to make his 14th start for Double-A Frisco, Mendez, No. 48 on the Top 100, will attempt to bounce back after he allowed a season-worst six earned runs on nine hits in six innings in his last outing. The 22-year-old lefty is still having a strong season, as he enters the day with a 3.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and .212 opponents’ average in 81 innings.

Top Prospects: Mendez, TEX

Top Prospects: Yohander Mendez, LHP, Rangers

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Yohander Mendez owns one of the best changeups amongst pitching prospects

Holmes, like Mendez, is also looking to right the ship after he was tagged for seven earned runs on 12 hits in four innings in his last start for Midland. The No. 74 overall prospect continues to miss his share of bats, with 71 strikeouts in 66 innings, but he’s proven very hittable in the Texas League this season, as evidenced by opposing hitters’ .295/.370/.432 slash line against him.

Top Prospects: Holmes, OAK

Top Prospects: Grant Holmes, RHP, Athletics

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Grant Holmes has the raw stuff to become a mid-rotation option, but he’ll need time to refine his delivery

Tuesday’s Minor League All-Star Games

Class A Advanced Carolina League (7:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Class A Midwest League (7:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Class A South Atlantic League (7:30 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Class A Advanced California League (10 p.m. ET)

Tuesday’s Top 100 prospect probables

No. 61 Carson Fulmer (White Sox No. 6), Charlotte at Gwinnett (7:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

No. 63 Matt Manning (Tigers’ No. 1), Connecticut vs. Tri-City (7:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

More top prospect probables

Chris Lee (Orioles’ No. 6) vs. Ryan Yarbrough (Rays’ No. 23), Norfolk at Durham (Triple-A)

Frank Duncan (D-backs’ No. 24), Reno vs. Las Vegas (Triple-A)

Jalen Beeks (Red Sox’s No. 28), Pawtucket vs. Lehigh Valley (Triple-A)

Conner Greene (Blue Jays’ No. 7), New Hampshire vs. Harrisbrug (Double-A)

Sam Coonrod (Giants’ No. 11), Richmond vs. Hartford (Double-A)

Foster Griffin (Royals’ No. 20), NW Arkansas at Arkansas (Double-A)

David Hess (Orioles’ No. 27), Bowie at Binghamton (Double-A)

Justin Dunn (Mets’ No. 3), St. Lucie at Daytona (Class A Advanced)

Sandy Baez (Tigers’ No. 10) vs. Angel Perdomo (Blue Jays’ No. 20), Lakeland at Dunedin (Class A Advanced)

Ricardo Sanchez (Braves’ No. 19), Florida at Tampa (Class A Advanced)

Connor Jones (Cardinals’ No. 21) vs. Genesis Cabrera (Rays’ No. 28), Palm Beach at Charlotte (Class A Advanced)

Elvin Rodriguez (eAngels’ No. 19), Orem vs. Ogden (Rookie)