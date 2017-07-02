Sisco notches three hits for Tide

By William Boor -
Mateo, playing in just his fourth game with the Thunder since he was promoted from Class A Advanced Tampa, got off to a fast start by singling and promptly stealing second in the first inning. However, the 22-year-old was caught trying to swipe third and Trenton didn’t score in the frame.

That all changed in the second as Mateo cleared the bases with a three-run triple. Mateo drove in another run with a base hit in the fifth and later capped his perfect night with a single in the sixth.

While Mateo was putting together a strong game for Trenton, Richard Urena (Blue Jays’ No. 4, No. 80 overall) also had a productive day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Other top prospect performances from Saturday’s action:

No. 12 overall prospect Rafael Devers (Red Sox’s No. 1) hit his 17th homer of the season for Double-A Portland as part of a 2-for-4, two-RBI night. Devers was red-hot in June, batting .326 with eight homers over a 23-game span and appears to be starting off July on the right track as well.

No. 13 overall prospect Lewis Brinson (Brewers’ No. 1) continues to rake for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Brinson went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, boosting his average to .322, but it wasn’t enough as Colorado Springs fell 9-6 to Omaha. Brinson struggled during a 14-game stint with the Brewers but has been hot in his return to Triple-A with hits in six of the seven games he’s played in, including a trio of multi-hit efforts.

No. 32 overall prospect Carson Kelly (Cardinals’ No. 2) hit his eighth homer of the season in a win for Triple-A Memphis. Kelly, batting .284 through 58 games, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the contest and is 4-for-11 (.363) with four RBIs over his past three games.

No. 85 overall prospect Chance Sisco (Orioles’ No. 1) put together his fourth three-hit game of the year for Triple-A Norfolk. Sisco went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Tide’s 4-2 win over Durham.

• Phillies No. 6 prospect Franklyn Kilome lowered his ERA for Class A Advanced Clearwater to 2.61 with six innings of one-run ball. Kilome threw 55 of his 86 pitches for strikes and notched six strikeouts in the game. The 22-year-old has now given up one earned run or fewer in six of his past seven starts for the Threshers.

• Orioles No. 7 prospect Austin Hays extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a three-run homer in the first inning of Double-A Bowie’s win over Akron. Hays, who finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBIs, has been on quite a tear lately. He has seven multi-hit efforts during the streak and is 6-for-10 with seven RBIs over his past two games. Cedric Mullins (Orioles’ No. 17) also had a big game for Bowie, going 3-for-5 with two doubles to boost his average to .314.

• Royals No. 7 prospect Ryan O’Hearn hit a pair of homers, including a three-run walkoff, to lift Triple-A Omaha to a win over Colorado Springs. O’Hearn, who has now gone deep in three straight games, finished the game 2-for-4 with five RBIs. The 23-year-old hit a solo homer in the first and then capped a five-run ninth inning rally with the three-run blast, giving him his fifth career two-homer game.

• Tigers No. 10 prospect Sandy Baez continued to rack up the strikeouts for Class A Advanced Lakewood. Baez, who gave up one run on six hits, struck out seven in six innings, bringing his total to 64 strikeouts through 56 1/3 frames this season.

• Braves No. 13 prospect Joey Wentz struck out nine, a career high, as he spun an absolute gem for Class A Rome. The 19-year-old put together his fourth scoreless start of the season as he threw 58 of his 85 pitches strikes and gave up just one hit in six innings.

Angels No. 13 prospect Michael Hermosillo hit his second homer of the season as part of a 2-for-3 effort with Double-A Mobile. Hermosillo has scuffled this season, batting .227 through 63 games across two levels, but he may be on the verge of a hot streak as he’s 7-for-16 (.438) over the past five games.

• Reds No. 14 prospect Tony Santillan extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings with five scoreless frames for Class A Dayton. Santillan hasn’t given up a run in either of his past two outings after notching eight strikeouts in five scoreless innings against Fort Wayne. Santillan, 20, has a 2.68 ERA through 15 games (14 starts).

• Royals No. 20 prospect Foster Griffin notched double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his career as he struck out 10 for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Griffin, whose ERA sits at 2.08 after the outing, gave up two runs on five hits in six innings.

Red Sox No. 24 prospect Teddy Stankiewicz picked up his first win since May 21 as he led Double-A Portland to a 1-0 win over Hartford. Stankiewicz threw 48 of his 79 pitches for strikes as he cruised through six scoreless frames. The 23-year-old also notched five strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk.

William Boor is a reporter for MLBPipeline.com. Follow him on Twitter at @wboor. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

