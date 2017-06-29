Sisco, Scott to rep Orioles in Futures Game

The 2017 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game takes place on Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. ET at Marlins Park in Miami and can be viewed live on MLB Network and MLB.com.

Sisco, 22, is playing his first full season at the Triple-A level with the Norfolk Tides where he’s batting .266 with a .725 OPS. He’s built a reputation for his mature offensive profile since being selected in the 2013 Draft, and he owns an impressive .395 on-base percentage over five Minor League seasons.

Top Prospects: Scott, BAL

Top Prospects: Tanner Scott, LHP, Orioles

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Tanner Scott has a big fastball from the left side and could feature as a late-inning reliever in the future

Scott has been dominating the Double-A Eastern League with the Bowie Baysox, posting a 1.40 ERA over his first 15 starts. He’s been on a strict workload plan with all of those starts being exactly three innings, and he has 29 walks in those 45 frames, but the left-hander has the ability to hit triple digits with his fastball.

The two will be put up against the best prospects in baseball who are selected by MLB.com, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs. The game is in its 19th year with the U.S. Team leading the all-time series 11-7, but the World Team snapped its recent drought last summer in San Diego with an 11-3 win.

A total of 12 countries and territories outside of the United States will be represented by the World Team while 15 former first-round picks are spread through the two 25-man rosters.