Sisco triples, Scott fans two in Futures Game

ANGELS

Jaime Barria, RHP, LAA No. 8: Barria looked fantastic aside from the one walk he issued, which prevented him from throwing a perfect inning. He struck out two and generated seven swings and misses on 19 pitches in the dominant inning he worked.

ASTROS

Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU No. 2 | MLB No. 27: The fifth overall pick by Houston in the ’15 Draft, Tucker used his smooth left-handed swing to post a 1-for-3 showing, finishing with an RBI double in the third off Mike Soroka.

• USA rides Honeywell, big bats to Futures win | Box

Derek Fisher, OF, HOU No. 4 | MLB No. 70: Fisher knocked in two runs with a double in the fourth inning and added a walk in three plate appearances. He also showed off his wheels, sprinting at 29 feet-per-second while scoring from second on Nick Senzel’s first-inning single.

Yordan Alvarez, 1B, HOU No. 14: Alvarez contributed an RBI single and scored a run during the World Team’s late rally. He also added a walk after replacing Josh Naylor at first base in the fifth.

ATHLETICS

A.J. Puk, LHP, OAK No. 2 | MLB No. 57: Puk got himself into trouble when he entered the game with one out in the ninth inning, walking the first batter he faced before getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to pop out. He allowed consecutive RBI singles to cut the United States’ lead to one, but he then got Mauricio Dubon to ground out to end the game.

BLUE JAYS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, TOR No. 1 | MLB No. 26: The youngest player on Sunday by more than a year, Guerrero, 18, was one of just three World players who played the entire game, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Bo Bichette, SS/2B, TOR No. 5 | MLB No. 97: Bichette went 0-for-2 after coming into the game as a pinch-hitter in the fifth.

BRAVES

Mike Soroka, RHP, ATL No. 4 | MLB No. 64: Soroka hit Rhys Hoskins with the second pitch he threw before giving up an RBI double two batters later. He surrendered one hit and one unearned run while striking out one in his inning of work.

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL No. 7 | MLB No. 86: Acuna recorded the game’s only barrelled ball, a 112.3-mph lineout in the seventh and also the game’s hardest throw — a 96.7-mph rocket from center field. He was one of three World Team players to stay in the game for all nine innings despite going 0-for-4 at the dish. At just 19 years old, he might have the highest ceiling of any player in the Braves’ talent-rich farm system.

BREWERS

Lewis Brinson, OF, MIL No. 1 | MLB No. 13: Playing in his backyard, Brinson, a Miami native, joined Senzel as the only U.S. position players to play the entire nine innings. He finished 1-for-4 with a walk, a strikeout and an RBI.

“I’m 45 minutes away from home, this is great.”#Brewers top prospect & Fla. native Lewis Brinson on #FuturesGame: https://t.co/akmH6w4QjX pic.twitter.com/wdCLzINzXx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 10, 2017

Corey Ray, OF, MIL No. 2 | MLB No. 21: Ray entered the game in the sixth to play left field and finished 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Mauricio Dubon, SS/2B, MIL No. 9: Dubon recorded the World Team’s lone extra-base hit, a double off Jack Flaherty in the sixth. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a run scored.

CARDINALS

Jack Flaherty, RHP, STL No. 5 | MLB No. 95: The righty finished with a Team USA-high two earned runs allowed after giving up a single, a double and a sacrifice fly to his first three batters. Other than the early-inning blunder during his lone frame of work, the sixth, Flaherty was able to throw his four-seamer in the mid-90s, and he displayed a good mix of all his pitches.

CUBS

Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHC No. 1 | MLB No. 8: Jimenez, who had a huge Futures Game in 2016, went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in this year’s contest.

D-BACKS

Jon Duplantier, RHP, ARI No. 8: Duplantier replaced Foster Griffin in the seventh and gave up two hits, a walk and an earned run. Of his nine pitches, all were two- or four-seamers, with the exception of a slider on his final pitch to Dubon that induced a lineout.

DODGERS

Yadier Alvarez, RHP, LAD No. 1 | MLB No. 39: Alvarez started off strong, getting Nick Gordon to ground out before striking out Brinson. He then allowed a walk and two singles, the second of which drove in a run, in his only inning.

Alex Verdugo, OF, LAD No. 2 | MLB No. 50: Verdugo went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in two plate appearances and played four innings in left field.

GIANTS

Bryan Reynolds, OF, SF No. 3: The former Vanderbilt start drew a walk in his lone plate appearance. He entered the game in the sixth to play right field and remained there through the end.

INDIANS

Francisco Mejia, C, CLE No. 1 | MLB No. 33: Mejia recorded an impressive 1.87 pop time trying to throw out Brinson at second base and picked up a single in two at-bats, then scored the World Team’s second run.

Triston McKenzie, RHP, CLE No. 2 | MLB No. 47: McKenzie came in to begin the ninth and quickly got Acuna to fly out to center fielder Ray before being pulled in favor of Puk.

• Vieira, Kopech flash outrageous fastballs in Futures Game

MARINERS

Thyago Vieira, RHP, SEA No. 10: Vieira worked two-thirds of an inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one. His fastball velocity was on display, as he averaged 99.4 mph with the heater and topped out at 100.7 mph.

MARLINS

Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA No. 3: The versatile Anderson played all nine innings at third, where he’s played since the start of 2015, and he went 2-for-4 with a run scored. After his big performance in the Arizona Fall League last year and with another strong performance in front of national scouts, Anderson could see his stock rise quickly.

Tayron Guerrero, RHP, MIA No. 17: Guerrero got Brinson and Ray to fly out and ground out, respectively. They were the only two batters he faced.

METS

Amed Rosario, SS, NYM No. 1 | MLB No. 3: Rosario went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts while playing four innings at shortstop.

• Rosario ‘100 percent ready’ for call from Mets

Tomas Nido, C, NYM No. 9: Nido poked an RBI single to right in the ninth inning that pulled the World team within one run, making it interesting in the final frame, to cap a 2-for-2, two-RBI afternoon.

NATIONALS

Victor Robles, OF, WAS No. 1 | MLB No. 5: Robles played both left and center field and drove in Mejia with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. He finished the day 0-for-1 with an RBI.

ORIOLES

Chance Sisco, C, BAL No. 1 | MLB No. 84: Sisco, who didn’t have a triple this year entering Sunday, laced a three-bagger in the second inning, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Brendan Rodgers during the ensuing at-bat. Sisco began the year in the Minors, but the power-hitting righty could become the O’s long-term option behind the plate sooner than later.

Tanner Scott, LHP, BAL No. 10: Scott’s electric heater lit up the radar gun, averaging 98.7 mph and maxing out at 100 mph. The left-hander struck out two but allowed a run on two hits in his one frame.

• Sons of former MLB players everywhere at Futures Game

PADRES

Cal Quantrill, RHP, SD No. 2: Quantrill gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in his only inning.

Josh Naylor, 1B, SD No. 13: Naylor drove in Tucker with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning to get the World Team on the board. He finished the day 1-for-2 with that RBI.

PHILLIES

Scott Kingery, 2B, PHI No. 11: Kingery came into the game with the wave of substitutions in the seventh, replacing Rodgers at second base. He saw just three pitches and flied out to right in his lone at-bat.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI No. 12: Hoskins went 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the third. He also finished with the highest bat speed of the afternoon, at 76.6 mph.

That’s a wrap! Brent Honeywell & 9 players collect hits for US, which tops World, 7-6, in the 2017 #FuturesGame: https://t.co/O5dwrKPSvo pic.twitter.com/3SvHrrUg8F — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 9, 2017

PIRATES

Luis Escobar, RHP, PIT No. 12: Escobar pitched to contact, inducing a lineout, groundout and flyout around a walk to Rodgers in a scoreless inning.

RANGERS

Jonathan Hernandez, RHP, TEX No. 18: Hernandez threw two 95-mph fastballs, getting Ryan McMahon — the only batter he would face — to fly out to right field.

RAYS

Brent Honeywell, RHP, TB No. 2 | MLB No. 22: The screwballer started for the U.S. and tossed two scoreless innings, striking out four, including top overall prospect Yoan Moncada, whom Honeywell said he pitched differently than other hitters because of the righty’s experience against the Futures Game’s reigning MVP. For his work, Honeywell was credited the win and earned the Larry Doby Award, given to the game’s MVP.

• Honeywell shows off incredible screwball in Futures Game

RED SOX

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS No. 1 | MLB No. 12: Devers delivered a single in four at-bats while striking out twice. He played all nine innings in the field at third base.

Senzel’s RBI single

WLD@USA: Nick Senzel knocks in the first run of game

Reds top-ranked prospect Nick Senzel puts the U.S. up 1-0 over the World with an RBI single

REDS

Nick Senzel, 3B, CIN No. 1 | MLB No. 13: Senzel laced a two-out, first-pitch, 96-mph four-seamer for a single off Alvarez in the bottom of the first to give the U.S. squad an early lead. Touted as arguably the best bat in the 2016 Draft class, Senzel projects to crack the Majors by next year.

Jimmy Herget, RHP, CIN No. 17: Herget tossed a 1-2-3 scoreless eighth inning, primarily mixing his two-seamer and slider, with an occasional changeup. The Reds’ sixth-round pick in ’15 profiles well long-term as a setup man, the role he filled on Sunday.

ROCKIES

Brendan Rodgers, SS/2B, COL No. 1 | MLB No. 10: Rodgers went 1-for-1 and hit a sacrifice fly in the second, also fielding a 105.5-mph laser off the bat off Naylor while diving to help Michael Kopech get through a 1-2-3 inning.

Ryan McMahon, 1B/3B/2B, COL No. 4: McMahon went 0-for-1 with a walk. He also made a remarkable catch leaning into the World dugout in the ninth inning, leaving his feet and nearly tumbling over.

ROYALS

Foster Griffin, LHP, KC No. 20: Griffin registered two outs to the lone two batters he faced, working a strikeout against Estevan Florial after falling behind in the count, 3-1. He showed the ability to command his fastball on both sides of the plate.

TIGERS

Beau Burrows, RHP, DET No. 3: Burrows’ fastball reached 98.3 mph multiple times en route to a scoreless inning, the one frame in which he appeared. He struck out both Rosario and Devers in the impressive showing.

Jairo Labourt, LHP, DET No. 19: Labourt struck out Bichette, the only batter he faced, on six pitches.

TWINS

Nick Gordon, SS, MIN No. 1 | MLB No. 40: The younger brother of Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, Nick singled in his third and final at-bat of the game and came in to score on a double by Fisher.

• Acuna, Moncada team for funny ‘tribute’

WHITE SOX

Yoan Moncada, 2B, CWS No. 1 | MLB No. 1: Moncada did not fare quite as well in this year’s contest as he did in 2016, going 0-for-2, including a strikeout against teammate Kopech.

Michael Kopech, RHP, CWS No. 2 | MLB No. 11: Kopech breezed through the third inning on nine pitches, including seven four-seamers, with an aggregate average of 100 mph. Three of those led to a strikeout of Moncada.

Zack Collins, C, CWS No. 7 | MLB No. 68: With a bat that profiles well at first base, Collins was victim of Vieira in the seventh, striking out on a 100.7-mph four-seamer in his lone at-bat.

YANKEES

Domingo Acevedo, RHP, NYY No. 12: Acevedo allowed three runs on four hits while striking out one in his only inning. He displayed good velocity, reaching 97.8 mph with his fastball.

Estevan Florial, RHP, NYY No. 15: Florial got a great read off the bat and tracked down a Bichette liner down the right-field line to end the fifth inning. It was a five-star catch, as the play had a 21 percent catch probability. He also walked and scored a run as the World Team’s rally in the ninth fell just short.