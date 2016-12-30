Six Ellendale People Arrested For Stolen Generator

Six people were arrested in Ellendale Thursday after police found a generator that was powering a house on Old State Road was stolen. When police approached the home of 72-year-old Wayne Lott, four people ran from the house on foot. 23-year-old Jervontae Smack was arrested near the house. The other three suspects, 22-year-old Tywon Willams, 26-year-old Joshua Wright and 23-year-old Dontrelle Shields were all arrested after a search of the woods behind the house. Rebecca Davis and Jason Smith were arrested later when they drove up to the house, and were found to be wanted. The generator was returned to the Sussex County Habitat for Humanities Construction trailer.