Sixers fall to Phoenix after Suns 2nd half rally

The Philadelphia 76ers lost Friday night against the Phoenix Suns on the road at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix. The Final score was 123 to 116.

TALE OF THE TAPE

The Philadelphia 76ers began the start of a four-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns. Coming in, the Sixers also had a three-game win streak when matched up against the Suns. However, both teams were coming off losses — the Sixers to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night and Phoenix losing to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Both teams have their problems, though, somewhat different. Most of the Sixers talent lies in their rookies and less experienced players, while Phoenix relies more on their experienced veteran play. Both team’s benches were relied on as they are both top ten in scoring in the NBA.

Statistically, both teams rank in the lower echelon in many categories. The Sixers are dead last in the NBA in adjusted offensive rating, whereas the Suns are slightly better at 24th in the league. Both teams are in the lower third in defensive rating with Philadelphia ranked at 22nd and Phoenix at 25th. So, all things being equal, they match up talent wise.

STARTING OFF STRONG

At the beginning of the game, the most noticeable match-up problem was Marquesse Chriss on Joel Embiid. Embiid standing 7-3 looked to tower over the much smaller Chriss at 6-10 who also gives up nearly 50 pounds. After only 5 minutes of play, Chriss is subbed out and P.J. Tucker moved up from the small forward position to guard the larger Embiid. Regardless of whoever the Suns put on Embiid, he remained aggressive by attacking the basket.

Gerald Henderson started off hot, hitting all three of his attempted shots from the field, including one 3-point basket. The Sixers also took much better care of the ball in the first quarter, resulting in 0 turnovers to Phoenix’s 6. The Suns did a better job beating the Sixers on the boards, besting them 17-6 in the 1st qtr. At the end of the 1st quarter, the score was 31-24 in favor of the Sixers.

At the beginning of the 2nd quarter, Joel Embiid picked up where he left off, attacking the rim, drawing contact, and being rewarded in the form of free throws. With 9 minutes left in the 2nd qtr, Embiid had already shot a perfect 7-7 from the line. Embiid continues his physical play and goes flying into the stands, to contest a 3-point attempt by Suns player. Embiid joined his team down court after 15 seconds, but is promptly rotated out afterwards during a dead ball.

For most of the 2nd quarter, the Sixers maintained their lead over the Suns at around 10 points. The Suns had no real answer, as they continued to struggle with turnovers. By late in the 2nd quarter, the Sixers themselves began to play a little loose with the ball and in the span of 6 minutes accumulated 7 quick turnovers. Ersan Ilyasova, coming off the bench, gave the Sixers a nice lift in the first half, with 8 points and 2 rebounds in 12 minutes of play. By halftime the Sixers shot a perfect 16-16 for free-throws and maintain a 66-53 lead with the momentum clearly on their side.

A TALE OF TWO HALVES

Immediately after half-time, Phoenix jumped out on top of the Sixers with a quick 13-point surge. Before the Sixers knew what hit them, their lead evaporated to just 1. The score was 68-67 Philadelphia with 9:09 left in the 3rd. Coach Brett Brown finally called a timeout to allow his team to regroup. After the timeout, the Sixers managed to control the bleeding, and eventually pushed their lead back up to 10. At the 2:00 minute mark late in the 3rd quarter, Sixers appeared back in control, the score 85-75 Sixers. After a short timeout, the Suns rally with a quick run in the final minute of the 3rd quarter, and reduced the Sixes lead to just 4. The end of the quarter, the score is 85-81 Sixers.

START OF THE 4TH QUARTER

The Suns had forced 18 turnovers on the Sixers since the beginning of the 2nd quarter. Both teams traded baskets to start the 4th, the game tied 90-90 at 8:30. Within minutes, the Suns build their lead to 6, the score 98-92 Phoenix, with 6:23 left. With Robert Covington, the Sixers most adept perimeter defender on the bench with 5 fouls. The Suns continued to build their lead as Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker took turns picking apart the Sixers defense. The duo finished the games with 24 points and 23 points respectively. The Suns spend the first 9 minutes in the 4th quarter before they finally miss a basket.

Phoenix, firmly remained in control going into the final minutes of the game. Besides Sergio Rodriguez hitting a couple perimeter baskets, the only Sixer able to score at will was Joel Embiid, who finishes with 27 points. With some late sloppy play by the Suns in the final minute of regulation, the Sixers somehow capitalize and reduce the lead to 4 with just 12 seconds left. The Suns quickly rotated in their best perimeter shooters to close the game and after a few Philadelphia fouls, and the game ended with the Suns on top 123-116.

