Sixers Set to Use 15th Roster Spot for Point Guard

In Philadelphia 76ers rumors, the team now has a free roster spot after waiving Hollis Thompson, and all signs point to them adding another point guard.

The Philadelphia 76ers waived Hollis Thompson to ensure his contract wouldn’t be locked in and become guaranteed for the entire year on Wednesday before the team left for a road trip. While the Sixers seemed to be preparing for the opening day of 10-day contracts from the NBA D-League (which was actually beginning the very next day) the team actually may be poised to bring in another point guard from elsewhere in the league.

As noted by ESPN, both Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Jessica Camerato of Comcast Sports Network are concluding that the Sixers are likely to bring in another point guard with that extra roster spot.

While the Sixers still may be eyeing some D-League prospects to give 10-day tryouts to, there’s also a chance the Sixers try to make a trade for a point guard, or even sign a point guard who may not have a home at the moment.

While the Sixers probably could have carried out the year with Thompson on the roster had things gone differently for the team this year, the point guard position has been troublesome this year. Somehow, things have stayed afloat, but the Sixers have played the bulk of this season with just Sergio Rodriguez and T.J. McConnell available to them.

Ben Simmons is the player who will do a lot of ball handling once he’s on the floor, but he has been out with an injury for the entire season, and Jerryd Bayless, the veteran point guard who was supposed to play alongside Simmons, is also out with injury and will miss the entire rest of the season.

It’s unclear just yet where the Sixers stand on where they will get their point guard to close out the year and how much of a rush they’re in to use that 15th roster spot, so there’s really no guessing as far as when we should expect a move.

More from The Sixer Sense

This article originally appeared on