Sixers Sign Jacob Pullen

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo announced September 22nd that the team has agreed to terms with guard Jacob Pullen. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pullen most recently played for BC Khimki of the VTB United League in Russia. Across VTB and Eurocup play, Pullen appeared in 40 games and averaged 10 points and two assists per contest. Since 2011, he has played professionally in Italy, Israel, Spain and Croatia in addition to his most recent season in Russia.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Pullen starred at Kansas State from 2007-11, averaging 16 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 135 games (67 starts). As a senior in 2010-11, he posted 20 points and four assists per game as he was named First Team All-Big 12; an honor he also earned as a junior. The Wildcats reached the NCAA Tournament in three of Pullen’s four seasons at the school, including an appearance in the 2010 Elite Eight.