Where do Hawks stand as free agency looms?

More FOX Sports South Videos Sizing up Hawks’ roster following Dwight Howard trade, NBA draft What impact will Brad Guzan’s arrival for Atlanta United have on Alec Kann? Braves LIVE To Go: Bartolo Colon struggles again in return from disabled list How Atlanta United’s attack changes with Josef Martinez rejoining Miguel Almiron Braves LIVE To Go: Newcomb collects fourth straight quality start and career win No. 1 Chopcast LIVE: Ender Inciarte flips script on past first halves, looks All-Star worthy More FOX Sports South Videos »