SK Hynix submitted bid for a Toshiba memory business stake : source

South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc <000660.KS> has submitted an initial bid to acquire a stake in Toshiba Corp’s <6502.T> memory chip business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The person said it has not been decided how much a stake SK Hynix, the world’s No. 2 memory chip maker, will acquire in Toshiba’s memory business as the deal is in early stages.

A SK Hynix spokesman declined to comment, and Toshiba could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)