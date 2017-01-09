Skier celebrates snow day by shredding streets of Raleigh while being pulled by car

Raleigh got some rare snow over the weekend as a decent-sized storm swept up most of the United States’ east coast. Though there wasn’t a whole lot of powder dumped in North Carolina, its people apparently took full advantage of the weather.

One skier decided to celebrate the snow day by shredding up the suburbs as he was pulled by a car. This spectacle was witnessed by people in another car on the road, and they decided to follow the skier and document the hilarity that ensued. Luckily for us all, they kept the camera rolling as the daredevil maneuvered up and down sidewalks and carved up front lawns as confused homeowners could only watch.

It sounds like the trail car was hoping to see a gnarly crash and burn from the skier. As a lover of chaos, myself, I cannot blame them. Unfortunately, the skier didn’t appear to be of the novice variety, as he navigated the streets and their obstacles pretty well and ultimately stayed on his feet for the entirety of the joyride.