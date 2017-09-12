Skins Style: D.J. Swearinger, Week 1

There’s a common saying amongst professional football players: “Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good.” Grammatically flawed phrasing aside, it’s no wonder that when the Redskins hit the road they usually want to look their best. While tough and physical on the field, “Skins Style” is an opportunity for players to show off their smooth and chic, their bold and subtle, their colorful and fashionable other half.

Safety D.J. Swearinger whole-heartedly agrees with the above quote. His nickname is “Swag” on the field, but it’s clear he takes that mentality to his wardrobe, where he has plenty of options for colorful clothing and eye-popping jewelry. As the vocal leader on the field and the starting free safety for a revamped defense, he is happy to set the sartorial tone for the team as well. Here’s how he describes his first dramatic look of the season.

Location: Hilton McLean Tysons Corner

Reason: Welcome Home Luncheon

Season: Summer

General Style: “You look good, you feel good. You feel good, you play good. You play good, they pay good. This is my overall look on it. So I try to look good wherever I go.”

Particular Look: “I wanted to do the all-black but I didn’t want to go all black with it, so I threw on the tan blazer and tan [shoes].”

Suit: Elevee

Jewelry: Avianne & Co. “The jewelry is important because I like to shine, man. Hard times make you want to shine. So, I tend to shine.”

Watch: Presidential Rolex

Shoes: Common Projects

Sunglasses: Dolce & Gabanna

Wallet: Louis Vuitton

Key Accessory: Hat “I love hats, I’ll probably give y’all a hat every week because that’s sort of my thing.”

Quotable: “I got the nickname “Swag” when I was about seven or eight years old. Parks and Recreation.”