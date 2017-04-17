“My focus, to start, is on Steven Adams. I don’t know if you remember this, but just one year ago starting right now, he looked like a star to me.

Do you remember? They’re up three games to one on the Golden State team that had won a record 73 games, and a big reason for that was Steven Adams. He was killing them, and he just looked dominating, to me, on both ends. He could block shots, he could make little hook shots. He looked like he was going to emerge as a force in this league, and I don’t recognize him anymore.”

Shannon: “That’s why he got a $100 million contract.”

Skip: “He just got it in October! They gave him four years, $100 million dollar extension. And I guess he’s resting on his laurels now, because I don’t know what happened to that guy from last year. And last night he rested to the tune of five rebounds in 28 minutes.”

