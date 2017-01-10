Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell had another outstanding performance last weekend with 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a lopsided Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, his sixth 100+ yard game out of the Steeler’s last seven wins.

Bell’s still only in his fourth NFL season, but since returning from his devastating knee injury in 2015, he’s established himself as arguably the NFL’s best overall running back on his current run of form. On Tuesday’s episode of Undisputed, though, Skip Bayless argued that Bell will be surpassed by Cowboys sensation Ezekiel Elliott, who has a few clear advantages to his game.

“Le’Veon is a very good back. Ezekiel Elliott is going to be an all-time great back, and the difference between these two. The advantage that Zeke the Freak has over Le’Veon Bell is his burst that Le’Veon just does not have.

And I realize that Le’Veon runs with great patience, he waits for that crack then he powers through it… and it took Ezekiel a while to figure that out, wait for the hole to open and then hit it.

But when he hits that hole, he hits it with body lean that I have never seen before in all my years of covering the National Football League. He’s a little quicker and he’s definitely top-end faster than Le’Veon Bell.

He has that effortless gear that he can shift into of top-end breakaway speed, and it makes him a bigger home-run hitter than Le’Veon will ever be.”