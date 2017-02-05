Skip Bayless: Matt Ryan may be the MVP, but Tom Brady will win the trophy that counts

“[Matt Ryan] walks into this game, his chest is going to be puffed out. Like ‘yeah, Tom. I belong in the conversation with you.’

I believe this will raise his confidence even more. Because he’s played the best quarterback from start to finish.

…. Playing against Tom Brady is not an easy task, because he always goes in. You know what’s on his resume. He’s a two-time league MVP, three-time Super Bowl MVP, four Super Bowl wins.

So this can be a daunting task. But winning a regular-season MVP, which embodies the course [of the season]. We’ve seen guys have great one-games. This is a 16-game resume builder. It also validates Arthur Blank, who gave him the big contract. it also validates Thomas Dimitroff, who selected Matt Ryan.

Matt Ryan will go into this game knowing ‘I belong on the same field with Tom Brady.’”

