With LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sitting on top of the NBA, the hot topic is whether James can challenge Michael Jordan for the title of “Greatest of All Time.”

LeBron is chasing his fifth MVP award (which would tie MJ) and his fourth NBA championship and Finals MVP.

But Skip Bayless argues that it doesn’t matter whether LeBron wins more titles. He can’t equal Jordan’s legacy simply because MJ never experienced the failures LeBron has had in the Finals.

Jordan was 6-for-6 in the Finals with six Finals MVP awards. LeBron is 3-for-7 with three Finals MVPs.

"It's already over, and you need to get way over it," Bayless said Wednesday on "Undisputed."