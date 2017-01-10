37.4 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Slain Greek ambassador remembered in ceremony in Brazil

Slain Greek ambassador remembered in ceremony in Brazil

By FOX News -
35

RIO DE JANEIRO –  Brazilian authorities have held a remembrance ceremony for the Greek ambassador to the country who was slain last month.

Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis went missing Dec. 26 in Nova Iguacu, a city near Rio de Janeiro where he had been vacationing with his wife. His charred body was found in a car three days later.

Police say they believe he was killed by his wife’s lover under her orders. Authorities detained three suspects.

Brazil’s government offered its condolences Tuesday during a ceremony at the Rio de Janeiro international airport before the ambassador’s remains were flown to Greece for burial.

Amiridis started his diplomatic career in 1985 and became Greece’s top diplomat to Brazil in 2016. He previously had been Greece’s ambassador to Libya and was consul in Rio in 2001-2004.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB